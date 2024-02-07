Gardner Scores 1,000th Point As A Comet

Comet Kaleb Gardner reached a coveted milestone Tuesday night.

Gardner became the 15th player in Bond County Unit 2 High School boys basketball history to score 1,000 points in a career. He sank a shot in the fourth quarter during a victory at Pana.

Head Coach Todd Cantrill said Kaleb has been a big part of the program and his teammates were excited about the accomplishment.

Kaleb entered this year needing 399 points this season to reach 1,000. He scored 22 points Tuesday night and now has 1,003 career points going into Friday’s home game against Vandalia.

The last Comet boys player to score 1,000 points was David Holden in 2016. The school record for boys basketball is 1,627 by Arlen Parker.