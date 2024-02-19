Girls Basketball Sectionals

Area teams are in IHSA girls basketball sectional competition this week.

In Class 2A, Breese Central won the Pinckneyville Regional and plays Vienna at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (February 20) in the Nashville Sectional.

The other game in that sectional is Tuesday at 6 p.m. with Nashville against Metropolis. Nashville won the Mater Dei Regional and Central defeated Carlyle for its regional crown.

Highland won the Charleston Class 3A Regional and plays in the Effingham Sectional 6 p.m. Tuesday against Herrin.

Gillespie and Staunton won Class 2A regionals and are playing sectional games at Beardstown.

In Class 1A, Okawville won the Christ Our Rock Regional and meets Carrollton in the sectional Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Nokomis. The other game is Father McGivney against Bluffs.