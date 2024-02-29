Greenville Jr High Baseball Camp

The annual Greenville Junior High School Blue Jays Baseball Camp will be conducted March 18 through March 21 in the junior high gymnasium.

It is open to second through eighth graders. The camp fee is $40, with siblings able to participate at the one price.

On each of the days, second through fourth graders will participate from 3:30 to 5 p.m., and fifth through eighth graders will work out from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. Camp instructors will be junior high coaches in addition to former Comet players.

Camp applications have been distributed and are available at the junior high. March 11 is the deadline to guarantee a camp shirt.

For more information contact Coach Trevor Stoecklin. The junior high school number is 664-1226.

All proceeds from the camp benefit the baseball program.