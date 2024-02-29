Greenville Junior High Softball Camp

A softball camp is being offered by Greenville Junior High School, March 18 through 21 for second through eighth graders.

The camp will be held at the Greenville Elementary School gymnasium.

Junior High Softball Coach Jordyn Young is overseeing the camp, which costs is $40. Siblings can participate for that one price. March 11 is the deadline to register and guarantee receiving a camp shirt.

The schedule each day is 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for second through fourth graders, and 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. for fifth through eighth graders.

For more information and an application, contact the Greenville Junior High School at 664-1226.

All camp proceeds benefit the junior high softball program.