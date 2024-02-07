GU Gymnastics Men Set Another Point High

It has already been an exciting season for the Greenville University men’s gymnastics team.

Competing at Simpson College in Iowa on Saturday, the Panthers not only beat Simpson, but for the third straight match set a new school mark for total points in a meet. The new record is now 392.950 points.

Greenville University gymnasts won five of six events.

Donavan Diviney won the parallel bars and horizontal bar events.

Other firsts were recorded by Zach Connelly in the floor exercise, Jacob Foster in the pommel horse, and Beau Bice on the vault. Sergey Popov was second on rings.

GU had the top five finishers in the floor exercise with Michael Avery placing second. Landon Benas was second on the pommel horse and Logan Watterson second on the vault.

The next action for the Panthers will be February 17 against the University of Nebraska and Army in Lincoln, Nebraska.