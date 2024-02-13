GU Mens Track Squad Fourth In NCCAA Nationals

Travelling to Cedarville, Ohio over the weekend, the Greenville University mens track team posted a fourth place finish at the National Christian College Athletic Association Indoor Championships.

Nineteen schools were in the meet.

Winning an individual national title was Wesley Kile in the pole vault.

Two GU relay groups were national champions, the Greenville 4 by 200 meter crew and the 4 by 800 meter squad.

Running the 2 by 400 race were Ayden Cothern, Austin Ball, Chase LaTouche and James McMimms. The 4 by 800 team included Jalen Franz, Joe Gomez, Isaiah Atkins and Drake Rutledge.

Matthew Binion had a second place finish in the weight throw, GU’s 4 by 400 meter relay squad placed second, and the distance medley relay team third.