GU Panthers Tied For Third In SLIAC

Greenville University’s men’s basketball team is in a three-way tie for third place in the SLIAC conference after losing a 119-116 game to Fontbonne at home last Saturday.

The Panthers led by four points at halftime but couldn’t hold on.

Kiarie Patrick led GU with 22 points and nine rebounds.

The Panthers travel to Arkansas Thursday to battle Lyon College, go to Mississippi University for Women on Saturday, and host Eureka College on Wednesday, February 14 in their final regular season home contest.