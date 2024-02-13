GU Track Women Third At NCCAA Nationals

Greenville University’s womens track team recorded a third place finish at the National Christian College Athletic Association championships over the weekend in Cedarville, Ohio.

GU athletes won four events. Tahlahva Talanoa finished first in the weight throw and was named Womens Field Athlete of the Meet.

Laila Graham won the high jump and Sara Yakana was the first place participant in the triple jump.

The Lady Panthers’ 4 by 800 meter relay team also claimed a national championship. Runners on the first place squad were Sedina Logan, Norah Swinigan, Vanessa Compton and Brooklyn McKee.

Yakana placed third in the long jump and Anna Beth Vancil was third in the high jump. Greenville’s 4 by 200 meter relay team was third.