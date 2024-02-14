GU Women Gymnasts Set Point Mark

The Greenville University womens gymnastics team established a new school record for points in a meet last weekend.

Performing in a quadrangular meet at Shreveport, Louisiana, the Lady Panthers totaled 187.750 points, the most ever in the program’s history.

Amara Nelson led GU in the vault, floor and beam. Ashlie Leage was best on the bars for the local squad.

Greenville finished fourth as a team, behind Alaska, Talladega and Centenary.

GU’s womens team is at home Saturday, February 17, going up against Simpson College of Iowa. The meet has a 1 p.m. start at the American Farm Heritage Museum.