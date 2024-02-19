GU Women Play In Tournament Wednesday

Greenville University’s womens basketball team finished third in the St. Louis Interscholastic Athletic Conference (SLIAC) after beating Blackburn 83-51 on Saturday.

The Lady Panthers are the third seed in the SLIAC Tournament and will host sixth-seeded Fontbonne in a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Wednesday in HJ Long Gymnasium in Greenville.

GU enters the contest with a six-game winning streak and an overall record of 16-9. The team was 13-5 in SLIAC play.

The semifinals are Friday at Webster University.