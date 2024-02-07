GU Women Stop Fontbonne

Greenville University’s women’s basketball team earned a victory last Saturday over Fontbonne University.

Leading by seven points at halftime, the Lady Panthers outscored the visitors 42-17 in the second half to finish with a 79-47 decision.

Top scorers for GU were Savanna Powell-Goodman and Alyssa Seymour with 18 points apiece.

The win gives the GU squad a 12-9 overall record. The local women are 9-5 in the St. Louis Interscholastic Athletic Conference, putting them in a two-way tie for third place with Lyon College.

The Lady Panthers play at Lyon in Arkansas on Thursday, go to Mississippi University For Women on Saturday, and play their final regular season home game February 14 against Eureka College.