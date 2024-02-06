Lady Comets Down Vandalia

It was a happy senior night Monday for the Greenville Lady Comets varsity basketball team.

After four senior players and two managers were honored, the Lady Comets rolled to a 60-23 victory over Vandalia.

GHS jumped out to a 19-5 lead after one quarter, then exploded for 30 points in the second frame to lead 49-18 at halftime. Emma Veith was top scorer with 20 points. She sank four three-point shots. Katie Campbell totaled 14 points, and Shayna Henderson had 12.

Campbell collected 12 rebounds and five steals, Natalie McCullough had six rebounds and two blocked shots, Anna Turner, two blocked shots; Ava Potthast, three assists; and Veith, three steals.

Seniors, introduced with their parents before the game, were players Katie Campbell, Shayna Henderson, Mylee Kessinger and Natalie McCullough, and managers Ava Mendenhall and Kaitlyn Washburn.

Monday’s win gives the Lady Comets a 6-2 record in the South Central Conference and a 17-9 overall record. Their final regular season game is Thursday at Hillsboro and they host a regional game at 1 p.m. Saturday against Vandalia. Both games will be broadcast on WGEL.

The junior varsity Greenville High School squad defeated Vandalia 47-8. Kylie Doll scored nine points, Breanna McCray, eight, and Ella Kleiner and Haylee Clark, six apiece,