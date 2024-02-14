Lady Comets Fall In Regional Semifinals

The basketball season came to an end for the Greenville Lady Comets Tuesday night in the semifinals of the regional.

Playing at Mater Dei in Breese, the Greenville High School girls were defeated 51-27 by Mater Dei.

The Lady Comets led 7-6 midway through the opening quarter, but trailed by 10 at the end of the quarter, by 15 at halftime and by 24 going into the final quarter.

GHS Head Coach Quin Hammann said he players fought hard against a very good Lady Knights squad. Click below to hear his comments:

Katie Campbell led the Lady Comets in scoring with 13 points. Natalie McCullough recorded seven points and Shayna Henderson had five.

The GHS varsity squad ended the season with a 19-10 record.

Tuesday’s contest was the final game in the careers of seniors Mylee Kessinger, Shayna Henderson, Natalie McCullough and Katie Campbell.

Mater Dei will play in Friday night’s regional championship game on its home court against Nashville.