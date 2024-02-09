Lady Comets Rally For Win At Hillsboro

It was an exciting end of the regular season Thursday night at Hillsboro for the Greenville Lady Comets.

The GHS girls rallied from a 14-point first half deficit, outscored the Hiltoppers 17-7 in the final quarter and pulled out a 41-39 victory.

The local team ends the regular season with an 18-9 record and finished in second place in the South Central Conference with a 7-2 mark.

At Hillsboro, the Lady Comets scored two points in the first 20 seconds of the game, then failed to score in the next eight minutes.

Hillsboro led 11-2 after one quarter and was on top by 14 about three minutes into the second quarter. The Greenville girls got to within eight points at halftime, but still trailed by eight going into the fourth quarter. They got to within two points with 4:30 left to play, then Emma Veith sank a three-pointer 40 seconds later to give the visitors a 35-34 margin.

Adyson Bearley sank another three 45 seconds later, and the Lady Comets held a five-point lead in the final minute.

The home squad got to within one point, then Natalie McCullough sank a free throw, and a long shot in the final second by the Toppers was no good.

Click below to hear Head Coach Quinn Hammann talk about his team’s comeback:

Katie Campbell led the scoring with 17 points, 13 in the second half, and also totaled 10 rebounds and seven steals. Emma Veith had 13 points.

Adyson Bearley grabbed six rebounds, Haylee Clark had five rebounds and Shayna Henderson dished out five assists.

The Lady Comets open IHSA regional play Saturday at home. They host Vandalia at 1 p.m. in an opening round game. It will be broadcast on WGEL.