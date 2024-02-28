Local Schools In Girls State Basketball Semifinals Thursday

Three area teams have advanced to the semifinals of the Illinois High School Association girls state basketball tournaments and will play Thursday. All games are at Illinois State University.

In Class 1A, Okawville and Altamont are among the final four remaining.

Altamont will play Glasford Illini Bluffs at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with Okawville going up against Peru St. Bede at 11:15 a.m. The losers will play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for third place.

Thursday’s semifinal winners will play for the Class 1A state championship at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2.

Nashville is still playing in Class 2A. The Hornettes will go up against Robinson in a semifinal game starting at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

If Nashville wins, it will play for the state title at 1 p.m. Saturday. A loss puts Nashville into the third place game at 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

In a Class 3A super-sectional girls game at Highland Monday, Chatham Glenwood defeated Highland 45-38.