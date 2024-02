The Ramsey-Mulberry Grove basketball co-op team had its season come to an end in the quarterfinal round of the Christ Our Rock Class 1A Regional.

The Rams lost to North Clay 52-32. Lillie eddy had 10 points for the Rams. Lola Johnson and Jenni Mezo added four points each.

The Ramsey-Mulberry Grove squad finished with a 5-17 record.