Regional Games For Bond County Girls Teams

The Greenville High School and Ramsey-Mulberry Grove girls basketball teams learned Friday where and when they will play in the post-season.

The Illinois High School Association has assigned the Greenville Lady Comets to the Mater Dei Class 2A Regional.

The Lady Comets will host an opening round game on Saturday, February 10. They will take on Vandalia at 1 p.m.

The Ramsey-Mulberry Grove squad is in the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Class 1A Regional. It will play at 2 p.m.. Saturday, February 10 at Louisville North Clay.