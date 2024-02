It was a night of celebration Friday at the Greenville High School gymnasium.

The basketball Comets defeated Hillsboro on Senior Night. They also claimed a share of the South Central Conference title, and recorded their 22nd win out of 30 games this season.

Senior players are Nick Grill, Kaleb Gardner and Shane McCracken.

After the game, WGEL’s Jeff Leidel spent some time with Head Coach Todd Cantrill.

