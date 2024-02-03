Sports Shop Interview With Quin Hammann

The Greenville Lady Comets go into the final week of the regular season with a 16-9 overall record.

They defeated Litchfield Thursday night 57-12.

After the game, Jeff Leidel talked with Head Coach Quinn Hammann. Click below to hear their conversation:

Since the interview, we have learned the Lady Comets were assigned to the Mater Dei Regional and will be play Saturday, February 10 at 1 p.m. in Greenville against Vandalia.

They have two regular season games next week. Monday, the GHS girls host Vandalia, and it will be Senior Night. The Lady Comets play at Hillsboro Thursday night and both games will be aired on WGEL.