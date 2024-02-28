Three Comets All Conference

Three members of the Greenville Comets basketball team have been selected as all-conference players for the 2023-2024 season.

Kaleb Gardner was named to the South Central Conference first team, Cale Ackerman to the second team and Nick Grull to the third team.

Gardner, a senior, led the Comets in scoring with a 14.9 average, and was first in assists and steals. Ackerman, a junior, averaged 13.5 points per game, second best on the team. He led the squad in blocked shots and was second in rebounds.

The Comets’ top rebounder was Grull, a senior. He had 204 rebounds for a 6.4 per game average, was first in charges taken and second in blocked shots.

Gardner enters the Comets basketball Hall of Fame with 1,079 career points, 10th best all-time, and 328 career assists, which is a school record. Grull is also a hall-of-famer with 573 career rebounds, sixth all-time.

The Comets were the South Central Conference co-champions with a 7-2 record and finished 23-9 overall.