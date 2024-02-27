Three Lady Comets On All-Conference Teams

Three players on this season’s Greenville Lady Comets basketball team have been honored by coaches of the South Central Conference.

Seniors Katie Campbell and Shayna Henderson, and sophomore Emma Veith were named to all-conference teams.

Katie Campbell was a first team selection. She led the team in scoring with a 12.7 point average and was the Lady Comets top rebounder. She ends her career as a member of the school’s basketball hall of fame. Campbell qualified in three categories, points, rebounds, and assists.

Veith was named to the All-SCC second team. She was second in scoring average for the Lady Comets at 11.7 points per game, and sank 64 three-point shots, most on the team.

Henderson is a member on the SCC third team. For the season, she led the team in assists and steals.

The Lady Comets had a 7-2 record in the conference and were 19-10 overall for the 2023-2024 campaign.