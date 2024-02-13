Volleyball Jays 7th Graders Face Litchfield, Nokomis

The Greenville Junior High seventh grade volleyball girls went up against Litchfield and Nokomis last week.

Litchfield beat the Blue Jays 26-16, 25-18.

Regan Sussenbach led the Jays with eight service aces and two assists. Trinity Plannette recorded two aces and a block, Savannah Reeves had two kills and Olivia Goodson added a kill.

Nokomis stopped Greenville 25-15 and 25-23 to give the Jays a 4-11 record.

Hailey Casner led the local team in aces with five. Goodson had four aces and three kills, Reeves, four aces; and Sussenbach, three aces, three kills and three assists.