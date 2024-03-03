3-22 Results From Highland Speedway

The crowd bundled up on what turned out to be a comfortable Saturday night in the upper 40’s and enjoyed an efficient night of racing at World Famous Highland Speedway with the last checkered flag waving just after 10 PM on Opening Night 2024.

In the O’Reilly Auto Parts Modified division, “The Destroyer” Rick Conoyer of Wentzville, MO was dominant on the restarts and pulled away for the win. His three words to describe Highland Saturday? “On the wheel” he said.

The BEL-O Cooling, Heating, & Plumbing Inc ProModified Division saw Kyle Helmick of Smithton take home his second victory in as many years in his #25X at Highland. The Cygan trio of cars were tracking him down the latter part of the race.

In the Donnewald Distributing Company Street Stock Division, Highland’s Trevor Isaak picked back up where he left off in 2023 with another victory on Opening Night 2024. His goals for the season? “Win more races and be more consistent” he said.

The Advantage Nursing Micro Sprint Division was a repeat of Opening Night 2023 with the #65E Chad Elliott of Cottage Hills picking up the win. The Micros consistently put on some of the best racing at Highland Speedway.

And in the Warrior Division, Mike Blumenstein of Breese wheeled his #15 to victory lane for the second time in his career with a dominant performance. His family was there to support him in a big way and Mike was all smiles.

World Famous Highland Speedway is back next Saturday, March 30th with Points Night featuring Super Late Models, Modifieds, ProModifieds & Street Stocks. There’ll be an Easter Egg Extravaganza for the kids at Intermission by the Junior Fan Club. Pits open at 3 PM and Grandstands at 5 PM.

Results

Modifieds

#14 Rick Conoyer of Wentzville, MO #8T T.J. Eilers of St. Jacob, IL #J24 Jeremy Nichols of Findlay, IL

ProModifieds

#25X Kyle Helmick of Smithton, IL #1 Cole Cygan of St. Jacob, IL #01 Brett Cygan of St. Jacob, IL

Street Stocks

#9X Trevor Isaak of Highland #30 Gage Walker of Jerseyville, IL #68 Terry McCann of Cottage Hills, IL

Micro Sprints

#65E Chad Elliot of Cottage Hills, IL #33M Ryan Mueller of Wildwood, MO #71 Jaxton Wiggs of Benton, IL

Warriors