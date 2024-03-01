Area Boys Teams In Sectional Championship Games

Several area teams are playing for boys sectional championships Friday, March 1.

In Class 2A, Breese Central goes up against Benton in the Benton Sectional, Alton Marquette plays Williamsville in the Beardstown Sectional final, and Teutopolis meets St. Joseph-Ogden in the Shelbyville Sectional. All games are at 7 p.m.

In Class 1A, Christ Our Rock Lutheran will face Arcola at 6 p.m. in the Effingham St. Anthony Section title game. Waterloo Gibault has a 7 o’clock game against Mounds Meridian in the Shelbyville Sectional.

Triad is hosting a Class 3A sectional title game. Centralia and Mt. Vernon will tip off at 7 p.m.