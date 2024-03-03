Area Teams Play In Sectional Finals

High school boys sectional championship games were played Friday night in Illinois.

Area teams claiming sectional titles were Christ Our Rock Lutheran in Class 1A, Teutopolis in Class 2A, and Centralia in Class 3A.

Breese Central was defeated by Benton, 34-32, in the Benton Class 2A Sectional.

Christ Our Rock Lutheran was a 49-39 winner over Arcola in the Effingham St. Anthony Sectional. The school is located in Clinton County, west of Centralia. Christ Our Rock will play Mounds Meridian at 7 p.m. Monday in the Charleston Super-Sectional at Eastern Illinois University.

Mounds Meridian defeated Waterloo Gibault 50-41.

Teutopolis beat St. Joseph-Ogden, 61-55, in overtime for the Shelbyville Sectional title, and moves on to the SIU-Carbondale Class 2A Super-Sectional at 7 p.m. Monday. The Wooden Shoes’ opponent will be Benton.

In another 2A game, Williamsville edged Alton Marquette 48-47.

Centralia won the Triad Class 3A Sectional, 49-33, over Mt. Vernon. The Orphans advance to the Springfield Super-Sectional at 7:30 p.m. Monday against Mt. Zion.