Baseball Aces Underway

The Mulberry Grove Aces baseball team hosted South Central Tuesday and was defeated 11-0.
Hagan Henrichsmeyer collected two hits while Logan Bauer and Brant Thomas had one hit apiece.
Also on base were Azel Erck, Braiden Walker and Kruz Schlemer.
The Aces had a 1-3 record after the loss.
That victory was recorded earlier this month over Odin/Patoka/Sandoval, by the score of 5-2.
The Aces’ Aden Walker had a three-hit game on offense, and Ian Redfern posted two hits.
Players with one hit each included Bauer, Braiden Walker, Schlemer, Erck, Thomas and Carter Scoggins.