Baseball Aces Underway

The Mulberry Grove Aces baseball team hosted South Central Tuesday and was defeated 11-0.

Hagan Henrichsmeyer collected two hits while Logan Bauer and Brant Thomas had one hit apiece.

Also on base were Azel Erck, Braiden Walker and Kruz Schlemer.

The Aces had a 1-3 record after the loss.

That victory was recorded earlier this month over Odin/Patoka/Sandoval, by the score of 5-2.

The Aces’ Aden Walker had a three-hit game on offense, and Ian Redfern posted two hits.

Players with one hit each included Bauer, Braiden Walker, Schlemer, Erck, Thomas and Carter Scoggins.