Baseball Comets Grab Fist Win

The baseball Comets took a trip to Pana on Friday and made it worthwhile by recording their first win of the season.

The Greenville High School crew defeated Pana 15-10, in a game that was ended after six innings due to darkness.

Ben Hutchinson was the winning pitcher, tossing the first three innings. He struck out three batters. Nick Grull was credited with the save, also going three innings on the mound. He totaled five strikeouts.

On offense, Dayton Oliver drove in three runs. Hutchinson and Cohen Alstat posted two hits apiece.

The win gave the Comets a 1-1-1 record in the early part of the season. They play at Teutopolis Tuesday and are at home against Vandalia Thursday.