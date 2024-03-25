Baseball Comets Win Three Straight

The Greenville Comets baseball team won at home Thursday against Vandalia, then defeated Pinckneyville twice on Saturday.

The Comets rolled to a 10-0 victory over Vandalia. Rowdy Sussenbach was the winning pitcher, tossing five innings and striking out eight.

Ben Hutchinson had two hits for the winning team, and Trey Melton and Drake Curry drove in two runs each.

Saturday, the Comets played a double header against Pinckneyville at the minor league field in Marion, MTN Dew Park.

Greenville won the opener 10-3, scoring seven times in the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie.

Dominic Sanchez delivered a big two-run single to put the Comets in front.

Cohen Alstat struck out seven batters in five innings of pitching, and Drake Curry was on the mound two innings, striking out four.

In the second game, GHS blanked the Panthers 9-0 as Hutchinson pitched a complete game shutout. Dayton Oliver cracked a double and triple on offense.

The baseball Comets are on the road this week, going to Breese Central Wednesday, at Litchfield Friday, and playing two games at Hillsboro Saturday.