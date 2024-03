The Greenville High School track will be buzzing with activity Saturday, March 30, as the 15th Annual Greenville Invitational is held.

Over 20 schools will have teams in the track meet for girls and boys.

Field events start at 9:15 a.m. and the running events are scheduled to start about 10:30 a.m.

There will be a full concession stand with Chik-Fil-A sandwiches for sale after 10:45 a.m.