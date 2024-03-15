Campbell Receives State Recognition

Greenville High School Senior Katie Campbell had an outstanding basketball season for the Lady Comets.

She was recently placed on the Class 2A all-state honorable mention team by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Campbell was also an honorable mention recipient to the Illinois High School Association all-state academic team. Only 50 students in the state received that honor.

Katie ended her Lady Comets’ basketball career as a GHS Basketball Hall of Famer, qualifying in three categories. She totaled 814 points, 203 assists and 512 rebounds, which is eighth best all-time in the girls program.