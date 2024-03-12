GHS Cheerleaders Honored

An awards program was held last Sunday to recognize members of the 2023-2024 Greenville High School cheerleading program.

Award winners were Lola Carman, Game Changer Award; Sidney Griffin, Leadership Award; Aubrie Hessenauer, Comet Award; and Sophia Stephens, Most Improved Award.

Head Cheer Coach Amanda Goldsboro honored the cheerleaders for values and qualities they brought to the team. Megan Ridens was recognized for kindness and optimism, Holly Dunn for kindness and commitment, Aubrie Hessenauer for commitment, Sophia Stephens for strong work ethic, Madi Hook for trust, Lola Carman for optimism, and Sidney Griffin for kindness and being coachable.

Carman, Griffin, and Hook are the seniors on the squad.

Coach Goldsboro is assisted by Tessa Nestleroad.