GHS Players Excel In All Star Games

Five Greenville High School seniors played the Carlinville Rotary Club All-Star Basketball Classic games Sunday.

In the girl’s game, Katie Campbell was selected most valuable player as her East team edged the West 54-42. She scored 13 points.

Other Lady Comets in the game were Mylee Kessinger, who sank three three-pointers for nine points; Shayna Henderson with four points and Natalie McCullough with two.

GHS Head Coach Quinn Hammann coached the East squad.

Kaleb Gardner represented the Comets in the boys all-star game. He played for the East team, which was edged by the West 95-94.

Gardner scored 20 points, half of them in the fourth quarter.