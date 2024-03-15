GHS Soccer Girls Grab First Victory

The Greenville High School soccer girls evened their record at 1-1 with an exciting victory at Breese Central Tuesday.

Emma Veith scored the only goal early in the game. Katie Campbell had an assist on the play.

Shayna Henderson earned the shutout in goal.

The Lady Comets began the season Monday at home. It was another close one, with Highland winning 1-0. That goal came with about three minutes left to play. Henderson had eight saves in goal.

GHS will be at East Alton-Wood River Thursday.

Varsity and junior varsity games are scheduled for Friday, March 15 at Greenville. The varsity GHS squad will play Metro East Lutheran at 4:30 p.m., and that will be followed by the Greenville High School junior varsity going up against Father McGivney.