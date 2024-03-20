GHS Track Girls 2nd, Boys 3rd In Home Meet

Greenville High School hosted a triangular track meet Tuesday with Gillespie and Pana joining Greenville in the competition.

The Lady Comets finished second as a team, 20 points behind Pana with 41.

GHS won six events with Rylin DeBlois racing to first place finishes in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Kadence Youtz won the 400 meter dash, Sidney Griffin the 800 meter run, Mia Bellegante the 100 meter hurdles, and Trinley Cale the high jump.

Second place finishes included Ava File in the mile run, and the 400 meter and 800 meter relay teams. Runners were Bellegante, Marissa Graham, Cale and DeBlois in the 400 and Jaylynn Ponzel, Cale, Emma Haller and Bellegante in the 800.

In boy’s action, the Comets were third, with Gillespie edging Pana by one point for first place. GHS had 46 points.

The home squad won two events. Gavin File was first in the 110 meter hurdles and the Comets’ 800 meter relay crew of Sean Bush, Cayden Boyce, Dennis Redding and Matriccs Green placed first.

Second place finishes were Green in the 300 meter hurdles, Michael Wilson in the 800 meter run, Mason Price in the shot put, Evry Kelley in the discus and Isaiah Tucker in the triple jump. The 400 meter relay team also placed second.

Third place finishes for the GHS teams were Bellegante in the girls 200 meter dash, Boyce in the boys 100 meter dash, Isaac Cruz and Tucker tied in the boys 200 meter dash, Bush in the 400 meter dash, Conner Rodgers in the 800 meter run and the high jump, Kody Provost in the mile run, and Dan Graham in the two mile run.