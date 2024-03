The Greenville University mens gymnastics team grabbed a victory last Saturday at home against William and Mary.

Greenville athletes won four of the six events. Jacob Foster was a two-time winner, finishing first in pommel horse and rings.

Zach Connelly was first in the floor exercise, and Logan Watterson won the vault event.

Second place finishes were turned in by Aiden Nielson in the floor exercise, and Sergey Popov on parallel bars.

The Panthers host Simpson College this Saturday.