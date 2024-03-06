GU Softball Squad Has Good Start To Season

Greenville University’s softball team has started the 2024 season with four straight victories, all at home.

Last Saturday, GU defeated Lawrence University of Wisconsin in two five-inning games. The Panthers took the first game 10-0 and posted a 15-4  victory in the nightcap.

In the first game, two Greenville pitchers limited the Vikings to one hit. Sydnee Garrett was winning pitcher, tossing the first four innings.

GU led 7-1 after two innings of the second game, then scored eight runs in the fourth.

For the day, Natalie Moore led the Panther offense with a total of five hits, six runs batted in and four runs scored.

GU began the season with two wins over Hanover, 3-1 and 9-2.

The softball Panthers play two games at Rose Hulman in Indiana on Saturday.

