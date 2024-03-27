Jays Scholar Bowl Season Keeps Soaring

The Greenville Junior High scholastic bowl varsity team is nearing the end of another very successful season in Illinois Elementary School Association competition.

The Blue Jays are 22-4 after posting 12 more wins in matches during March.

They defeated Hillsboro, Aviston, Lincolnwood, O’Fallon Carriel and Triad, outscoring opponents by an average of 170 points per game.

The junior varsity Jays are 16-6 for the season. In March, they won eight of 10 games with wins over Ramsey, Aviston, Lincolnwood and Triad. The two losses were to Hillsboro.

Both teams have eight IESA games in April before the varsity Jays compete in the IESA regional on April 24.