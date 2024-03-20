Jr High Host Scholar Bowl Tournament

Greenville Junior High School recently hosted its first scholastic bowl tournament with 16 middle school teams from central Illinois and Missouri participating.

Principal Gary Brauns said it was a day of friendly competition, fostering a love of learning among all participants.

The tournament featured two pools of eight teams, playing seven round-robin games. The teams then matched up based on their performance in the first seven rounds.

Greenville had four teams in the tournament with the A team placing fourth overall.

In addition to team honors, the top 12 individual players were presented medals. Blue Jay scholar bowl members earning recognition were Wynn Wilson, fourth; Eli Sears, sixth; and Zach Goggin, seventh.

Greenville Coach and Tournament Organizer Susan Corbus said she was pleased with how her four teams performed, and even happier with how the entire event unfolded. She advised several teams in the tournament have a history of state recognition.

Corbus indicated it takes a tremendous amount of help to pull off a tournament of this size, and teachers, parents and former players were involved in making the event a success.

The scholastic bowl Blue Jays will compete in the regular season through April. IESA regional play begins April 24.