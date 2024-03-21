KPD Baseball Softball Registration Open

Another season of Kingsbury Park District youth softball and baseball is drawing near.

Parents can register their children to play at KingsburyParkDistrict.com.

Regular girls softball and boys baseball are offered, in addition to youth t-ball and soft toss, both which are co-ed.

KPD Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry said there are leagues for everyone ages five up to 15. Early bird registration deadline is April 1 and the regular deadline is April 12. The season will start June 3 and wrap on July 12.

More information is available on the website or by calling the district office at 664-4969.