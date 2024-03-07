Lady Comet Basketball Honored At Program

Greenville Lady Comets basketball players were honored recently at a special program, with coaches, parents and friends present.

Head Coach Quin Hammann recognized the varsity team, which went 19-10 for the season. He said the senior players, Katie Campbell, Shayna Henderson, Mylee Kessinger and Natalie McCullough were a big part of the team’s success.

Varsity team awards went to Katie Campbell as most valuable player and the Rebound Award, Shayna Henderson as defensive player of the year and the Assist Award, Emma Veith as offensive player of the year, Mylee Kessinger as teammate of the year, and Ava Potthast as the most improved player.

Natalie McCullough was presented the Game Changer Award, which is given by the Greenville High School athletic department.

The junior varsity team was 8-7 for the season. Awards were presented to Ava Manhart as most improved player, Erin Peppler as teammate of the year, Kylie Doll as offensive player of the year, Ava Potthast as defensive player of the year, and Haylee Clark as most valuable player.

The freshman Lady Comets won seven of 21 games. Honored players included Ada Jefferson as most improved player, Bailey Taylor as teammate of the year, Tinley Walker as offensive player of the year, and Kaitlyn Lurkins as defensive player of the year.