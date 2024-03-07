Lady Comet Basketball Honored At Program

Members of the Lady Comets’ varsity team presented special awards were (left to right) Emma Veith, Mylee Kessinger, Ava Potthast, Natalie McCullough, Katie Campbell and Shayna Henderson.

Greenville Lady Comets basketball players were honored recently at a special program, with coaches, parents and friends present.

Head Coach Quin Hammann recognized the varsity team, which went 19-10 for the season. He said the senior players, Katie Campbell, Shayna Henderson, Mylee Kessinger and Natalie McCullough were a big part of the team’s success.

Varsity team awards went to Katie Campbell as most valuable player and the Rebound Award, Shayna Henderson as defensive player of the year and the Assist Award, Emma Veith as offensive player of the year, Mylee Kessinger as teammate of the year, and Ava Potthast as the most improved player.

MVP Katie Campbell
Junior varsity basketball special awards went to (left to right) Erin Peppler, Kylie Doll, Haylee Clark, and Ava Potthast. Not pictured is Ava Manhart.
Freshman Lady Comets receiving special awards were (left to right) Bailey Taylor, Ada Jefferson, Kaitlyn Lurkins and Tinley Walker.

Natalie McCullough was presented the Game Changer Award, which is given by the Greenville High School athletic department.

The junior varsity team was 8-7 for the season. Awards were presented to Ava Manhart as most improved player, Erin Peppler as teammate of the year, Kylie Doll as offensive player of the year, Ava Potthast as defensive player of the year, and Haylee Clark as most valuable player.

The freshman Lady Comets won seven of 21 games. Honored players included Ada Jefferson as most improved player, Bailey Taylor as teammate of the year, Tinley Walker as offensive player of the year, and Kaitlyn Lurkins as defensive player of the year.

