Lady Comets Champions Of Route 66 Soccer Classic

Three shutouts in three games led to the Greenville High School soccer girls earning the championship of the Carlinville-North Mac Route 66 Classic.

The Lady Comets edged Lincoln in the title game on Saturday 1-0. Erin Peppler scored the goal about two minutes into the second half.

As in all three tournament games, Shayna Henderson was the goalie for GHS.

The Lady Comets opened the Classic on Thursday with a 9-0 victory over Riverton. Adyson Bearley scored four goals and added an assist. Posting two goals each were Emma Veith and Katie Campbell. Also scoring was Megan Ridens.

Campbell had three assists, Ridens, two; and Peppler and Bailey Taylor, one apiece.

That big win over Riverton sent GHS into the semifinals against Carlinville on Friday. In another tight contest, the Lady Comets came out a 1-0 winner. Erin Peppler recorded the goal with less than 20 minutes left to play.

The local soccer girls had a 6-1 record for the season after winning the tournament. They entered this week with a six-game winning streak.