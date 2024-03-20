Madi Hook To Cheer At GU

Bond County Unit 2 senior Madi Hook will be a cheerleader at Greenville University this fall.

Madi cheered four years for Comets teams during her high school career. She is the daughter of Kristy and Shawn Townzen of Sorento.

Madi told Jeff Leidel she had a good experience as a Comets cheerleader and is looking forward to cheering at GU. She said her favorite part of it was making friends and getting close to teammates. She said she’s nervous as she hasn’t done college-level stunting before, but she’s very excited.

GHS Cheer Coach Amanda Goldsboro said she is happy to see her girls continue to cheer and she believes Maddi will do well at the college level.

She said it’s always nice to see girls take their passion to the collegiate level. She said GU has a lot of game day atmosphere, like GHS has.

Attending the ceremony to announce Hook’s future cheer plans were GU Spirit Director Stephanie Brant and GHS Cheer Coaches Amanda Goldsboro and Tessa Nestleroad.