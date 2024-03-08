Mulberry Grove 8th Graders In Volleyball Sectional

The Mulberry Grove eighth grade volleyball girls won an IESA Class 1A regional championship Thursday night on their home court.

The Eagles defeated Pocahontas in two games by the scores of 25-13, 25-22.

Team members are Allyse Blankenship, Addylyn Buatte, Kenley Hartnagle, Connie Huddlestun, Addison Icenogle, Alivia, Icenogle, Lillabelle Kelley, Adalynn Lawrence, Rylee Phillips, Becca Revelle, Talulla Schlemer, Sophia Smith, Makaya Tedrick, Lauren Tompkins, Autumn Wagoner, and Lizzy White.

Head coach is Denyse Blankenship and she is assisted by Chelsea Icenogle.

The Mulberry Grove squad advances to the sectional, which will be played Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Sigel (sea-gull) St. Michael. The Eagles’ opponent will be Stewardson-Strasburg.

The Mulberry Grove girls enter the sectional with an 11-7 record. Stew-Stras is 22-2.

The winner of Monday’s sectional contest will advance to state.