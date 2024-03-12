Mulberry Grove Girls Fall In Volleyball Sectional

In a hard-fought battle Monday night, the Mulberry Grove eighth grade volleyball Eagles were defeated by Stewardson-Strasburg in the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 8-1A sectional at Sigel.

The match went three games. Stewardson-Strasburg won the first game 25-8, then the Mulberry Grove girls bounced back to claim the second one by the score of 25-20.

The deciding game was won by Stewardson-Strasburg by the score of 25-12.

The Eagles made it to the sectional by winning the championship of their own regional tournament.

Stewardson-Strasburg, now 23-3, advances to the Class 8-1A final eight in the IESA state tournament.