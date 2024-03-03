Okawville Basketball Girls Repeat As Champs

For the second straight year, Okawville is the IHSA Class 1A girls basketball state champion.

The Lady Rockets was the state title Saturday by defeating Glasford Illini Bluffs 48-36.

Okawville trailed 10-5 after one quarter and was a point down at halftime. The Lady Rockets came out in the third period and outscored Illini Bluffs 17-6. For the game, they outscored the opposing team 15 to 9 at the line.

Leading the Okawville offense was Alayna Kraus with 33 points.

Okawville finished the season with a 25-11 record, and back-to-back state championships.

Head Coach Haylee Bowers has led the team for two seasons and has two state titles.

The Nashville girls finished second in the Class 2A state tournament. They were edged in a heartbreaker by Peoria Notre Dame, 48-46, to end the season with a 33-4 record.

Notre Dame led 26-24 at halftime and was in front by seven points going into the final quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Hornettes battled back and tied the score at 46 with 2:22 left to play. Peoria Notre Dame scored the winning basket on a layup with one second to play.

The Hornettes were led in scoring by Emma Behrmann with 14 points and Samantha Brinkmann with 12.