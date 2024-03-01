Okawville  Nashville  Girls Playing For State Titles

Washington County has two schools playing for state girls basketball championships on Saturday.

Okawville and Nashville won their semifinal games on Thursday to advance to Illinois High School Association championship games.

In Class 1A, Okawville defeated Peru St. Bede 44-30, and the local team will battle Glasford Illini Bluffs at 11 a.m. Saturday for the title. Okawville is the defending girls Class 1A state champion.

Altamont lost its Class 1A semifinal game to Illini Bluffs, 60-48, then won the state third place game Thursday night, defeating Peru St. Bede 64-56.

In Class 2A, Nashville’s girls advanced to Saturday’s title game with a 52-36 victory over Robinson. The Hornettes will play Peoria Notre Dame at 1 p.m. Saturday for the state championship.

The games will be played at Illinois State University in Normal.