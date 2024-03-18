Soccer Lady Comets Roll Over MEL

The Greenville Lady Comets varsity soccer squad scored often in its home game Friday against Metro East Lutheran.

The GHS girls posted an 8-0 victory.

Five players scored in the contest. Adyson Bearley had three goals for the hat trick. Emma Veith came up with two goals.

Also scoring were Erin Peppler, Bailey Taylor, and Ada Jefferson.

Katie Campbell was credited with three assists, Taylor had two, and Bearley and Megan Ridens, one apiece.

The Greenville team is home against Pinckneyville on Tuesday and plays in the Carlinville-North Mac Tournament later in the week.