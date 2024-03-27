Softball Aces Earn Two Wins

The Mulberry Grove High School softball girls had a 2-5 record for the spring after beating Dieterich on Tuesday.

The final score was 10-4.

Offensively for the Aces, Micah Greenwood and Taylor Stone cracked three hits apiece. Callye Earnest posted two hits including a home run. Other players with two safeties were Jenni Mezo and Lily Johnson. Annie Jackson also hit safely.

Stone drove in three runs, and Johnson and Earnest were credited with two RBIs each.

Johnson was winning pitcher, striking out four.

The Aces also beat Odin/Patoka/Sandoval this week by the score of 10-4.

Lily Johnson pitched all seven innings for the win. She struck out eight batters.

Mulberry Grove piled up 17 hits in the contest. Stone totaled four with one of them a home run.

Players with two hits included Mezo, Greenwood, Lily Johnson, Earnest, Lola Johnson, and Kamryn Jolliff. Jackson had one hit.