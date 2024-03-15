Softball Lady Comets Open With  A Victory

The Greenville High School varsity softball team began its 2024 season successfully Tuesday at East Alton-Wood River.

The final score was 8-6.

The GHS offense was very active, with Haylee Clark going four-for-four at the plate, including a three-run home run. Kaitlyn Lurkins smacked a solo homer. Ava Potthast totaled three hits, while Holly Dunn and Zoee Englert had two apiece and EmmaLeigh Wilfong one.

Pitching for the winners were Wilfong and Potthast. Wilfong went four innings as the starter and allowed two earned runs. East Alton-Wood River scored two earned runs off Potthast in her three innings of work to close the game.

The GHS softball squad hosts Nokomis Thursday, goes to Pana on Friday, is at Carlyle Monday and at Bunker Hill Tuesday.