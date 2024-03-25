Softball Lady Comets Pull Out Win Over Hillsboro

Playing at home last Friday, the Greenville High School varsity softball team defeated Hillsboro 10-3.

The Lady Comets fell behind 2-0, took a 3-2 lead, then Hillsboro tied the score. The home team home team held the Toppers scoreless the rest of the way and put seven more runs on the scoreboard.

Kaitlyn Lurkins was the winning pitcher. She struck out four batters.

On offense, Jayden Murphy delivered three hits and drove in three runs, and Zoee Englert and Ava Potthast had two hits apiece.

Also last week, the varsity Lady Comets lost at Altamont, 4-1. Potthast pitched and struck out five,

The junior varsity Greenville High girls defeated Altamont 8-1. Ramzi Stefanisin, Shelby Lindley, Addilyn Obermark and Hailey Quade had hits and scored.

The Lady Comets host Lincolnwood Tuesday, play at Mater Dei Thursday and at Litchfield Friday.